Maya Ali pens heartfelt note for mother

Superstar Maya Ali paid tribute to her mother in a heartwarming post.

On Friday, the actor took to Instagram and dedicated an entire post for her beloved mother.

“My jan, my life, my strength. I wish I could find the words to write about you Amma. I hope I have been able to be a good daughter. I wish I could give you every single moment of peace,” she wrote.

The ‘Parey Hut Love’ star went on to credit her mother with steering her towards success.

“With you, I exist, and without you I am nothing. If I have achieved any thing in life so far, it’s all just because of your prayers.”

Maya also apologised for all those moments that she isn’t available because of work commitments and penned, “I am sorry if I don’t pick up your call when I am at a shoot, I am sorry if I don’t give you proper time as you have sacrificed your life to raise your kids.”

Concluding her post, Maya shared how grateful she is to have her mother in her life,

”Amma I wish I could give you even 1% of what you have done. ALLAH app ka saya hum pe hamesha salamat rakhey Ameen. Love you my superwoman.”

