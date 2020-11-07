PM Imran to lay foundation stone for University, Hospital in Hafizabad today

01:12 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Hafizabad today (Saturday) to lay the foundation stone for a hospital and university.

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf also holds a rally in Hafizabad today following yesterday Swat power show.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of a new hospital and university for the city. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will accompany the premier in the rally. He said that according to PTI’s manifesto, the provision of education and health facilities is our priority.

In a tweet, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday announces the inauguration.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan slammed the former governemnts to avoid major cities in Punjab

In a tweet Awan said the university, costing Rs4500 million, will be built on a land of 118-Kanal. Also, the government will announce Rs2 billion on the District Headquarter Hospital of 400-beds

She also confirmed the premier's will address a large gathering after his arrival at Hafizabad.

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched two flagship projects including the Sehat Card Plus program for the entire population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during his visit to Swat and the newly constructed Attocks’s Hasan Abdal Railway Station.

