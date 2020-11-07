PM Imran to lay foundation stone for University, Hospital in Hafizabad today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Hafizabad today (Saturday) to lay the foundation stone for a hospital and university.

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf also holds a rally in Hafizabad today following yesterday Swat power show.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of a new hospital and university for the city. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will accompany the premier in the rally. He said that according to PTI’s manifesto, the provision of education and health facilities is our priority.

In a tweet, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday announces the inauguration.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کل حافظ آباد میں یونیورسٹی آف حافظ آباد اور DHQ ہسپتال کا سنگ بنیاد رکھیں گے پاکستان تحریک انصاف کے منشور کے مطابق اس وقت ہم پنجاب بھر میں 10 نئے ہسپتالوں اور 10 نئی یونیورسٹیوں پر کام کر رہے ہیں تاکہ تعلیم اور صحت کہ سہولیات ہر شہری تک پہنچیں! — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) November 6, 2020

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan slammed the former governemnts to avoid major cities in Punjab

In a tweet Awan said the university, costing Rs4500 million, will be built on a land of 118-Kanal. Also, the government will announce Rs2 billion on the District Headquarter Hospital of 400-beds

حافظ آباد جیسے پنجاب کے اہم شہر کو گزشتہ کئی دہائیوں سے لگاتار پسماندہ رکھا گیا لیکن اب نہیں! آج وزیر اعظم عمران خان حافظ آباد کی تاریخ کے سب سے بڑے جلسہ میں 118 کنال پر محیط یونیورسٹی ( مالیت :4500 ملین) اور 400 بیڈ کے ڈی ایچ کیو ہسپتال (مالیت: 2000 ملین) کی بنیاد رکھیں گے۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) November 7, 2020

She also confirmed the premier's will address a large gathering after his arrival at Hafizabad.

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched two flagship projects including the Sehat Card Plus program for the entire population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during his visit to Swat and the newly constructed Attocks’s Hasan Abdal Railway Station.