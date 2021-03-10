Pakistan announces 2-week spring holidays for all educational institutions amid Covid-19 surge

ISLAMABAD – Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said on Wednesday that educational institutions in seven cities of Punjab will close down for two weeks from March 15 amid rising coronavirus cases.

Speaking in a press conference with SAPM Dr. Faisal Sultan, after a meeting of the country’s top health authority, he also announced to review the situation after two weeks of holidays.

Shafqat Mehmood said educational institutions in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Multan and Sialkot will remain close for two weeks for Spring break. Islamabad and Muzaffarabad institutions will also remain close for a certain period, he added.

Institutions that are going through final examinations are not bound to shut down under new implementations.

These steps have taken while keeping in mind the nearly 50 million children that attend educational institutions and this sector has a direct effect on the spread of the novel disease.

Briefing about the Covid-19 pandemic in Balochistan and Sindh, he added that educational institutions in these provinces will follow the policy of 50 percent attendance.

He further added that the provincial governments will keep reviewing the situation and, if the situation deteriorates, we will close schools where necessary. Schools should continue monitoring their situations individually and should act on unusual cases.

SAPM Dr. Faisal Sultan said that all parks will close at 6 pm while indoor dining and other activities will be suspended for two weeks. Offices have also been directed to work with 50 percent of staff, he added.