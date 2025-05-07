Control room set up at RDA amid emergency situation

In response to the evolving emergency situation following recent Indian aggression, the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has established a dedicated control room to ensure swift and coordinated action.

According to RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza, the control room has been set up to manage emergencies effectively and facilitate immediate response measures. She stated that all officers and staff have had their leaves cancelled, and the entire workforce has been placed on high alert.

Kinza Murtaza further assured that the RDA is fully committed to providing uninterrupted civic services during this critical time. “We stand with the Pakistan Armed Forces and will continue to take all necessary measures to support our citizens,” she emphasized.