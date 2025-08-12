Imran Khan’s sisters detained near Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI – Police detained PTI founder Imran Khan’s sisters, Aleema Khan and Noreen Niazi, at the Dahgal checkpoint near Adiala Jail.

According to reports, after their detention, police began moving them towards Chakri Interchange, while nine PTI workers arrested alongside them were released.

Aleema Khan and Noreen Niazi had been staging a sit-in at the Dahgal checkpoint after being denied permission to meet Imran Khan. Earlier, police officials had requested them to leave the area.

Before being taken into custody, Aleema Khan told the media that the requirements for an open trial of PTI founder Imran Khan were not being fulfilled, adding that the government was withholding relief because granting it would mean releasing all prisoners.

She further said that the current government was acting out of fear, stating, “We came here today to meet him, but we were stopped two kilometers from the jail.”