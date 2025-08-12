Pakistan win toss and elect to bowl first against West Indies in third ODI

Pakistan won the toss against the West Indies and opted to field first in the second One Day International.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan said that Shaheen Afridi has been rested for today’s match, with Naseem Shah coming into the side in his place.

The three-match series is currently tied 1-1, with the decisive clash set to begin at 6:30 pm Pakistan time at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

Pakistan claimed a convincing victory in the first match, while the West Indies took the second.

Statistics show Pakistan has won 10 ODI series against the West Indies over the past 31 years. The West Indies last won a series against Pakistan in 1991–92 and have not managed a series victory since.

Both captains and players are determined to put on their best performance in this crucial encounter.