Karachi Blues win Quaid-e-Azam Trophy title with 218-run victory over Sialkot

LAHORE – Karachi Blues have won Pakistan’s premier first-class cricket tournament, the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

In the final played at Gaddafi Stadium, Karachi Blues defeated defending champions Sialkot by 218 runs.

Karachi set Sialkot a target of 533 runs, in reply to which Sialkot were bowled out for 314.

Sialkot resumed their innings on the final day at 12 without loss but were eventually dismissed for 314 runs.

For Sialkot, Afzal Manzoor scored 63, Abdullah Shafique made 59, and Hamza Nazir contributed 56 runs, while Saqib Khan took five wickets for Karachi.

It is worth noting that Karachi Blues have won the tournament for the 10th time, while Karachi teams overall have claimed the title 22 times.

Mirza Saad Baig completed 1,000 runs in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi distributed trophies and prizes among the players.

Abdullah Fazal was named Player of the Match, Saad Baig was awarded Best Wicketkeeper, Best Batter, and Player of the Tournament, while Ali Usman of Multan was named Bowler of the Tournament.

The winning team, Karachi Blues, received a prize money of Rs7.5 million along with the trophy, while runners-up Sialkot were awarded Rs4 million.