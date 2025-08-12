Holiday announced in Lahore for August 15

LAHORE – Punjab capital will observe public holiday on August 15 Friday to mark the 982nd Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (R.A).

The district administration is expected to release official announcement later today.

Citizens are expected to enjoy long weekend ahead as first holidays will be August 14 Thursday, and second for Urs, coupled with weekend.

In connection with Urs, an inter-madrassa speech contest was held, bringing together students from various parts of Punjab, including Lahore. Maulana Abu Sufyan of Jamia Rizvia Mazhar-ul-Islam in Faisalabad claimed first prize, with Husnain Raza from Jamia Nooria Rizvia, Faisalabad, taking second place, and Ayan Ali earning third position.

The holiday will not be for all as some organizations work on Saturday and in that case, it will be three holidays in total.