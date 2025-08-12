Pm Shehbaz Warns India Of Decisive Response Over Any Violation Of Indus Waters Treaty

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday warned India that any attempt to block Pakistan’s water in violation of the Indus Waters Treaty would face a firm and unforgettable response.

“You threaten to stop our water? If you dare, Pakistan will teach you a lesson you will never forget,” he said while addressing an International Youth Day event.

He stressed that water was Pakistan’s lifeline and that the country’s rights under international agreements were non-negotiable. The premier hailed May 10 as the day a “new Pakistan” emerged, claiming that the Pakistan Air Force had downed six Indian fighter jets, shattering India’s pride.

PM Shehbaz announced the distribution of 100,000 interest-free laptops to students purely on merit, reaffirming his government’s commitment to transparency. He emphasized that Pakistan’s future lies in the hands of its youth, and vowed continued investment in education and technology.

He also congratulated the nation on Independence Day and praised minorities for their role in the country’s creation and development.

Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf highlighted government measures to protect minorities, including a 5% job quota. Minister of State Khel Das Kohistani said Islam and the Constitution safeguard the rights of all citizens, while Chairman PM Youth Program Rana Mashhood Khan recalled Shehbaz Sharif’s initiatives for youth, including the Punjab Educational Endowment Fund—now expanded nationwide as the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund.

