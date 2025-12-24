Pakistan welcomes UAE President with Historic Visit and Holiday in Capital this week

ISLAMABAD – United Arab Emirates President and Abu Dhabi Ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will touch down in Pakistan this Friday for an official visit to Pakistan at the personal invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Marking his first visit to Pakistan as the UAE President, UAE ruler will be accompanied by high-powered delegation, including ministers and senior officials, signaling the importance of this visit on both sides.

During meeting with Pakistani premier, two leaders are expected to review full spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on pressing regional and international issues, highlighting their commitment to global cooperation and stability.

MoFA spokesperson Tahir Andrabi termed visit a golden opportunity to reinforce the deep-rooted brotherly ties between Pakistan and UAE. He stressed that it reflects enduring strength of bilateral relations and a shared determination to expand collaboration across critical areas such as trade, investment, energy, development, and regional stability.

This visit is being hailed as a milestone in Pakistan-UAE relations, potentially opening new avenues for partnership and mutual growth in the years to come.

26 December Holiday in Islamabad

Residents of Islamabad will enjoy an unexpected holiday on Friday, December 26, as the city gears up for a high-level foreign delegation visit. While essential services like hospitals, police, and utilities remain active, the local administration promises a smooth, secure city for both officials and citizens. A perfect mix of security, seamless operations, and a bonus day off for the capital’s residents.