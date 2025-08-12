Us Reaffirms Commitment To Counterterrorism In Dialogue With Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The United States has reiterated its resolve to combat terrorism in all forms during a counterterrorism dialogue with Pakistan, the US Embassy said on Tuesday.

The meeting came a day after Washington designated the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and its Majeed Brigade as foreign terrorist organisations, following a series of deadly attacks claimed by the group.

Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Gregory LoGerfo and Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker represented the US in the talks, which aimed to strengthen bilateral cooperation against what the embassy described as a “global threat.”

The BLA had previously been listed as a specially designated global terrorist entity — a status that primarily targets financial resources — before Monday’s upgraded designation.

The move follows increased engagement between US President Donald Trump and Pakistan, including contacts with Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir.

In March, Pakistan arrested and extradited Sharifullah, also known as Jafar, an alleged Daesh-K operative wanted by the US. Washington says he played a role in the 2021 Kabul airport suicide bombing that killed 170 Afghans and 13 American troops during the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

President Trump thanked Pakistan for the arrest, while the State Department stressed that US-Pakistan counterterrorism cooperation remains crucial.