Arshad Nadeem returns from London after surgery

LAHORE – Olympian Arshad Nadeem has returned to Lahore from London after a month of medical treatment. His calf surgery was performed under the supervision of Dr. Ali Sher Bajwa.

According to sources, Arshad Nadeem will begin training at Punjab Stadium a few days after completing his rehabilitation.

After withdrawing from two Diamond League events, his next target is to prepare for the World Athletics Championship scheduled to be held in Tokyo, Japan, in September.

Background:

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan’s premier javelin thrower and an Olympic gold medalist, has been recovering from an injury that forced him out of key international events.

The surgery in London aimed to address persistent calf issues that had hindered his performance. His return marks a crucial phase in his comeback journey as he eyes a strong performance in the upcoming World Championships—a key step toward building momentum for future Olympic participation.