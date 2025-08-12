Imran Khan undergoes medical examination in Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan underwent a medical examination in Adiala Jail on Tuesday.

According to reports, a team of doctors from PIMS Hospital examined the PTI founder, checking his ears and teeth.

Sources said his ears and teeth were also cleaned, and doctors declared him in good health.

Prison officials stated that doctors recommended some tests, while Imran Khan requested that Dr. Asim be called for his dental check-up.

The medical examination report will be submitted to the Islamabad High Court.