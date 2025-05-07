Pakistan may target Indian water supply in retaliation: Asif

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif stated on Wednesday that the situation with India remains tense, warning that targeting Indian water reservoirs could be considered as a strategic response if necessary.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament House in Islamabad, Asif emphasized that the conflict has not de-escalated and remains “serious and troubling.” He confirmed that Pakistan has responded to Indian aggression, asserting that India initiated the hostilities.

“The situation is far from over; it remains highly serious,” Asif said. “A response was inevitable after the attack on Neelum–Jhelum. In the event of further escalation and strategic consensus, targeting Indian water reservoirs may become a viable option.”

He further stated that Pakistan is facing no international pressure in the ongoing confrontation, and reaffirmed that the country reserves the right to defend itself against any acts of aggression.