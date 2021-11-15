Bail for suspects as Lahore rickshaw harassment victim changes statement

LAHORE – The woman, who was assaulted by a group of men in a rickshaw in Punjab’s capital earlier this year, told a court on Monday two of the arrested four suspects were not involved in the incident.

Judicial Magistrate Hassan Sarfraz Cheem heard the case and approved bails of suspects named Muhammad Atif and Usman Riaz after the victim’s latest statement.

She told the court that she did not want any action against them.

Earlier in September, police had arrested four suspects after the victim identified them during an identification parade.

All men were arrested after a clip of the incident went viral on social media in August. The video shows a man jumping on the rickshaw and forcibly kissing the victim, leaving her in shock.

The suspects were later identified through CCTV footage after former Punjab IGP Inam Ghani took notice. A case was then registered at the Lari Adda police station.

