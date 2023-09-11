Search

Pakistani court allows incarcerated Imran Khan to speak to his sons

Web Desk 12:28 PM | 11 Sep, 2023
Pakistani court allows incarcerated Imran Khan to speak to his sons
ISLAMABAD – A special court on Monday allowed former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan to speak to his sons over the phone from jail.  

The development comes as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief filed a petition against Attock jail superintendent for allegedly denying him permission to speak to his sons. Earlier, the former cricket star was allowed to speak to his sons. However, cricketer turned politician filed petition, seeking contempt of court proceedings against Attock jail superintendent for violating the court’s order.

Khan, 70, claimed that Attock jail officials denied him permission to have call with his sons on the pretext that he was held under Secrets Act.

Judge Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain took up the plea, and issued orders to let Imran Khan speak to his children.

In his plea, Khan urged court to summon Attock Jail superintendent in his personal capacity and to start contempt proceedings initiated against him.

PTI chief, who is detained till September 13 in cipher case, remained behind bars in Attock prison since his arrest after a trial convicted him in a graft case.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistani court allows incarcerated Imran Khan to speak to his sons

