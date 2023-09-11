Search

Pakistan

SHC upholds death sentence of MQM activists in Baldia factory fire case

Web Desk 01:12 PM | 11 Sep, 2023
Baldia factory fire
Source: Twitter

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court on Monday issued its rulings on the appeals of two Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) activists who had been sentenced to death in the Baldia factory fire case by the anti-terrorism court.

The SHC upheld the decision of the anti-terrorism court, confirming the death sentences of MQM activists Abdul Rehman and Zubair.

The charges against Abdul Rehman and Zubair included murder, extortion, arson, and terrorism, which they had appealed in the province's highest court. These appeals were heard by a division bench of the high court led by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha, who had reserved judgment on August 29.

Additionally, the Sindh High Court rejected the government's appeal against the acquittal of four individuals, including MQM leader Rauf Siddiqui, Umar Hasan Qadri, Dr Abdul Sattar Khan, and Iqbal Adeeb Khanum, citing insufficient evidence. However, the high court did accept the appeals of the four accused who had been sentenced to life imprisonment.

In the original trial, factory employees and gatekeepers named Shahrukh, Fazal Ahmed, Arshad Mehmood, and Ali Mohammad were sentenced to life imprisonment by the anti-terrorism court. Still, the Sindh High Court's verdict today overturned their sentences, declaring them void.

After the verdict, MQM leader Rauf Siddiqui expressed his dissatisfaction, claiming a double standard of justice in Pakistan. He asserted that the entire case seemed to be against him, even though his party's workers were present at the time of the incident and were attempting to rescue people. Siddiqui, who was serving as the minister of commerce at the time, emphasized that he had no involvement in the incident or its proceedings and had resigned from his position.

The tragic incident in question occurred exactly 11 years ago in 2012 when a devastating fire at a factory in Baldia Town claimed the lives of hundreds of workers, with 260 workers perishing in the blaze.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Jul-2020/karachi-s-baldia-factory-incident-happened-over-non-payment-of-rs200mn-as-extortion-money-jit

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

03:58 PM | 10 Sep, 2023

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in exchange for fire with terrorists ...

04:07 PM | 5 Sep, 2023

Four Muslims sentenced to death for blasphemy in Rawalpindi

01:53 PM | 5 Sep, 2023

SC to announce 'short and sweet' verdict in NAB amendments case soon

07:10 PM | 3 Sep, 2023

Muhammad Khan Bhatti, close aide of Pervaiz Elahi, arrested again in ...

02:51 PM | 2 Sep, 2023

Islamabad court grants bail to Imaan Mazari in terrorism case

11:27 AM | 2 Sep, 2023

Parvez Elahi shifted to Attock Jail, where Imran Khan remains ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:11 PM | 11 Sep, 2023

PCB officials get show-cause notice for visiting Colombo casino during Asia Cup

Horoscope

09:02 AM | 11 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 11 September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 11, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.9 305.15
Euro EUR 323.8 327
UK Pound Sterling GBP 379.5 383.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 85.5 86.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.7 81.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 816.3 824.3
Canadian Dollar CAD 228.8 230
China Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19
Danish Krone DKK 44.04 44.44
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.15 39.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 995.05 1004.05
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.72 66.32
New Zealand Dollar NZD 180.54 182.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 798.42 806.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.54 84.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 223
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 343.8 346.3
Thai Bhat THB 8.63 8.78

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 11 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 11 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Karachi PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Islamabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Peshawar PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Quetta PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Sialkot PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Attock PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Gujranwala PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Jehlum PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Multan PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Bahawalpur PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Gujrat PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Nawabshah PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Chakwal PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Hyderabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Nowshehra PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Sargodha PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Faisalabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630
Mirpur PKR 211,000 PKR 2,630

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and ...

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: