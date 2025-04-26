Passing Out Parade Ceremony underway at Pakistan Military Academy Kakul

ISLAMABAD – The grand passing out parade ceremony is currently underway at prestigious Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) KakUL, marking end of rigorous training for the graduating cadets, showcasing their commitment and dedication to serving the nation.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is the chief guest of the ceremony, while Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir is attending as the guest of honor. Their presence underscores the importance of the event and the recognition of the hard work and discipline demonstrated by the cadets.

In addition to the key military leaders, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif and Information Minister Atta Tarar are also participating in the ceremony, highlighting the involvement of top government officials in this prestigious occasion.

The event, which is being broadcast live on Pakistan Television, allows viewers across the country to witness the impressive display of military excellence and the successful completion of the cadets’ training. The ceremony continues to be a momentous occasion for the Pakistan Armed Forces, symbolizing the commitment of the country’s future leaders in safeguarding the nation’s security.

