Hassan Nawaz’s debut fifty steers Pakistan to victory in ODI Opener against West Indies

TAROUBA – Pakistan’s rising star Hassan Nawaz delivered match-winning masterclass on ODI debut, steering his team to thrilling 5-wicket victory against West Indies in first match of series at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Chasing massive target of 281, Men in Green faced early blows after losing opener Saim Ayub for just 5. Abdullah Shafique (29) and Babar Azam (47) later helped gain some momentum. Babar also forged crucial 55-run partnership with Mohammad Rizwan, who went on to score his 16th ODI half-century before falling for 53.

With score precariously poised at 180 for 5, the match was interesting to watch. Hassan Nawaz then took charge, crafting unbeaten 63 off 54 balls. His confident strokeplay, featuring five boundaries and three towering sixes, combined with a calm, unbeaten 104-run partnership with Hussain Talat (41), ensured Pakistan crossed the finish line with just seven balls to spare.

West Indies posted competitive 280, with strong performance from Evin Lewis (60), Shai Hope (55), and Roston Chase (53), with a late boost from Gudakesh Motie adding more runs.

Sensational pacer Shaheen Afridi spearheaded Pakistan’s bowling attack with 4 wickets for 51 runs, while Naseem Shah supported strongly with 3 wickets.

Nawaz’s stunning debut not only marks him as a rising star in Pakistan’s cricketing ranks but also puts Pakistan firmly in control of the series with a 1-0 lead.

Paksitan is now looking for second ODI, slated for Sunday, where West Indies will be eager to bounce back.