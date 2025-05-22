Naked couple bodies found in car in Sialkot: Shock details surface

SIALKOT – The mystery behind the horrifying incident of two naked bodies found in a car in an area of Sialkot has been solved by police after investigation.

Police had found naked bodies of a woman and a man on Mohalla Ballowal Road in the jurisdiction of Kotli Loharan Police Station some days ago.

The police have shared some shocking details about the double murder, saying it was a matter of honour killing.

They said a man had killed his wife and her alleged lover for honour.

According to details, the accused, Muhammad Imran, murdered his wife, Sana Imran, and her alleged friend, Ehtisham alias Raja, in the name of honor.

Police stated that after the murder, Muhammad Imran put both bodies in a car and set off to dispose of them. However, on the way, the car collided with a pole.

Following the accident, Muhammad Imran fled the scene, while both bodies were found in the car.

Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene, took the bodies into custody, and transferred them to the hospital for postmortem.