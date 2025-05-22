ISLAMABAD – Eidul Azha is expected to fall on June 7 across Pakistan, according to the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco).

It has issued prediction regarding the sighting of the Zilhaj moon “based on scientific analysis, astronomical data, and modern observational techniques.”

In a statement, Suparco said the new moon for the Islamic month will born on May May 27, 2025, at 8:02pm Pakistan Standard Time, adding that the age of the moon at sunset will be approximately 11 hours and 34 minutes.

“Even under the most optimal weather conditions, the possibility of the moon being sighted across the country is extremely low, as there will only be a 37-minute interval between sunset and moonset,” local media quoted the commission as have said in a statement.

The commission said 1st Zilhaj is expected to fall on May 29 will the Eidul Azha will be celebrated on June 7, 2025.

It, however, said the final decision about the moon sighting will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on the basis of the testimonies of the eyewitnesses and weather conditions.

meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight the Zilhaj moon will be held on May 27 (29th Zul Qadah) at the Kohsar Block in Islamabad.

The session will be chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, the chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Meanwhile, zonal committee meetings will take place simultaneously at their respective provincial headquarters across the country.