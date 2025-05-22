Babusar Top route to open early for tourists

In a move aimed at enhancing tourism and regional connectivity, Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, has directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to open the Babusar Top highway earlier than usual this year. Traditionally accessible only in July, the route will now be open to tourists and locals a full month ahead of schedule, starting this May.

The early reopening of the Babusar Top route will allow travelers to experience the breathtaking views of the region without delays typically caused by weather conditions and seasonal blockages.

According to an NHA spokesperson, the timely restoration was made possible through the clearing of heavy glaciers and other obstructions, which were managed well ahead of the usual timeline. As a result, Babusar Top will remain open for tourists a month to two months earlier than in previous years. This will not only shorten travel times but will also facilitate smoother access to neighboring regions such as Gilgit-Baltistan and Kaghan Valley, reducing journey times by up to five hours.

The NHA is optimistic that this will be a major boon for both the local economy and the tourism industry, allowing tourists more time to explore the scenic landscapes of Naran and Kaghan. Local residents are also expected to benefit from the improved road access, which could lead to increased trade and easier movement between towns.

“This is part of our broader efforts to improve infrastructure in the northern regions, which are often a bottleneck for travel and tourism,” the NHA spokesperson said. “We remain committed to ensuring the route is maintained and safe for all travelers throughout the busy tourist season.”

Travelers are encouraged to take advantage of the early reopening, with the NHA assuring that safety protocols and regular maintenance checks will be in place to ensure smooth travel.