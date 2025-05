Gold prices in the country have seen a slight decline today, according to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association.

As per the latest figures, the price of gold per tola has decreased by 1,900 Pakistani rupees, bringing it down to 347,500 rupees.

The association also noted that the price of 10 grams of gold has fallen by 1,629 rupees, now standing at 297,925 rupees.

Meanwhile, in the international market, the price of gold has dropped by 19 dollars, now priced at 3,291 dollars per ounce.