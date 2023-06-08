Budget 2023-24: Govt likely to launch $2bn bonds

ISLAMABAD – The government’s objective for the upcoming 2023-24 budget is to raise $2 billion by issuing Eurobonds. The budget planners are facing difficulties in managing the numbers due to a lack of foreign loans inflow and the absence of an active International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.
Despite these challenges, the government aims to secure approximately $22 billion in foreign loans for the upcoming budget. The process of crunching the numbers is still ongoing, and it is anticipated that Islamabad will be able to generate $2 billion by launching Eurobonds in the next fiscal year.
In the previous fiscal year, the government had intended to issue international bonds but was unable to do so primarily due to the non-revival of the IMF program, along with poor credit ratings, increased bond rates, and associated risks.
Additionally, the government has proposed implementing an income levy on all types of assets, as well as raising withholding taxes on cash withdrawals and motor vehicle registrations in the 2023-24 budget.
The government plans to increase salaries and pensions for government employees in various grades. Employees from grade 1 to 16 can expect a salary and pension hike of around 30%, while those in grades 17 to 22 can anticipate a raise of approximately 20%. Notably, the pension bill is projected to exceed the salary bill for the federal government.
The total budget outlay for the upcoming budget is estimated at over Rs14.2 trillion. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has set a target of collecting taxes ranging from Rs9.2 to Rs9.5 trillion, while the non-tax revenue target is set at Rs2.5 trillion.
To achieve a primary balance of 0.1% of GDP, the provinces are expected to generate a 1% revenue surplus, allowing the primary balance to become slightly positive in the next budget. Debt servicing will account for a significant portion of the budget, consuming approximately Rs7.5 trillion.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 08, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|298.5
|301
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|370
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82
|83
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.7
|79.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.46
|767.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.4
|36.75
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.06
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.09
|937.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.38
|750.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.38
|79.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|222.5
|225
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.87
|316.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,500 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,623.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
