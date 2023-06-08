Search

BusinessPakistan

Budget 2023-24: Govt likely to launch $2bn bonds

Web Desk 11:00 AM | 8 Jun, 2023
Budget 2023-24: Govt likely to launch $2bn bonds

ISLAMABAD – The government’s objective for the upcoming 2023-24 budget is to raise $2 billion by issuing Eurobonds. The budget planners are facing difficulties in managing the numbers due to a lack of foreign loans inflow and the absence of an active International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Despite these challenges, the government aims to secure approximately $22 billion in foreign loans for the upcoming budget. The process of crunching the numbers is still ongoing, and it is anticipated that Islamabad will be able to generate $2 billion by launching Eurobonds in the next fiscal year.

In the previous fiscal year, the government had intended to issue international bonds but was unable to do so primarily due to the non-revival of the IMF program, along with poor credit ratings, increased bond rates, and associated risks.

Additionally, the government has proposed implementing an income levy on all types of assets, as well as raising withholding taxes on cash withdrawals and motor vehicle registrations in the 2023-24 budget.

The government plans to increase salaries and pensions for government employees in various grades. Employees from grade 1 to 16 can expect a salary and pension hike of around 30%, while those in grades 17 to 22 can anticipate a raise of approximately 20%. Notably, the pension bill is projected to exceed the salary bill for the federal government.

The total budget outlay for the upcoming budget is estimated at over Rs14.2 trillion. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has set a target of collecting taxes ranging from Rs9.2 to Rs9.5 trillion, while the non-tax revenue target is set at Rs2.5 trillion.

To achieve a primary balance of 0.1% of GDP, the provinces are expected to generate a 1% revenue surplus, allowing the primary balance to become slightly positive in the next budget. Debt servicing will account for a significant portion of the budget, consuming approximately Rs7.5 trillion.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Tareen to launch new party today as more PTI defectors join him

10:20 AM | 8 Jun, 2023

Minister promises cut in petrol and gas prices in upcoming budget

10:48 PM | 7 Jun, 2023

Budget 2023-24: Withholding tax on cash withdrawals under consideration

10:19 PM | 7 Jun, 2023

Eid ul Azha 2023: Govt employees to get salaries in advance

10:12 AM | 7 Jun, 2023

PM Shehbaz decides to launch fixed tax region to boost IT exports

05:55 PM | 6 Jun, 2023

HBL becomes first Bank in Pakistan to launch a dedicated customer care Twitter handle 

09:42 AM | 6 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Budget 2023-24: Govt likely to launch $2bn bonds

11:00 AM | 8 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 8, 2023

08:45 AM | 8 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 8, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 08, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 298.5 301
Euro EUR 317 320
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 370
U.A.E Dirham AED 82 83
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.7 79.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.46 767.46
Canadian Dollar CAD 227 230
China Yuan CNY 40.28 40.68
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.4 36.75
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.06
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.09 937.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.88 26.18
Omani Riyal OMR 742.38 750.38
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.38 79.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 222.5 225
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.65
Swiss Franc CHF 313.87 316.35
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 8, 2023

Gold Rate Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,500 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,623.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 226,500 PKR 2125

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: