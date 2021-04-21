Pakistan marks Allama Iqbal’s 83rd death anniversary

LAHORE – Poet of the East and philosopher Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal’s 83rd death anniversary is being marked across Pakistan today

Several events are being arranged to pay homage to his services for the Muslims of the sub-continent. Allama Iqbal was a visionary poet, who conceived the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-Continent, which was ultimately materialised in the shape of Pakistan.

Allama Iqbal was lucky to had teachers like Syed Mir Hassan, a scholar himself, who gave a philosophical colour to his nature.

Born and raised in Sialkot, in an ethnic Kashmiri family, Iqbal studied in Sialkot and Lahore, and thereafter in England and Germany. Although he established a law practice after returning, he concentrated primarily on writing scholarly works on politics, economics, history, philosophy, and religion. He is best known for his poetic works, including Asrar-e-Khudi—which brought a knighthood—Rumuz-e-Bekhudi, and the Bang-e-Dara. In Iran, where he is known as Iqbāl-e Lāhorī (Iqbal of Lahore), he is highly regarded for his Persian works.

His poetry, most of which had messages for the youth, is still remembered. His work has been translated to many other languages.

Although he was the one who had conceived the idea of a separate Muslim state in the subcontinent, he could not see the independence plan being materialised as he passed away on April 21, 1938.

