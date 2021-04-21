Pakistan marks Allama Iqbal’s 83rd death anniversary
Web Desk
01:58 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
Pakistan marks Allama Iqbal’s 83rd death anniversary
Share

LAHORE – Poet of the East and philosopher Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal’s 83rd death anniversary is being marked across Pakistan today

Several events are being arranged to pay homage to his services for the Muslims of the sub-continent. Allama Iqbal was a visionary poet, who conceived the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-Continent, which was ultimately materialised in the shape of Pakistan.

Allama Iqbal was lucky to had teachers like Syed Mir Hassan, a scholar himself, who gave a philosophical colour to his nature.

Born and raised in Sialkot, in an ethnic Kashmiri family, Iqbal studied in Sialkot and Lahore, and thereafter in England and Germany. Although he established a law practice after returning, he concentrated primarily on writing scholarly works on politics, economics, history, philosophy, and religion. He is best known for his poetic works, including Asrar-e-Khudi—which brought a knighthood—Rumuz-e-Bekhudi, and the Bang-e-Dara. In Iran, where he is known as Iqbāl-e Lāhorī (Iqbal of Lahore), he is highly regarded for his Persian works.

His poetry, most of which had messages for the youth, is still remembered. His work has been translated to many other languages.

Although he was the one who had conceived the idea of a separate Muslim state in the subcontinent, he could not see the independence plan being materialised as he passed away on April 21, 1938.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/02-Feb-2021/video-allama-iqbal-s-sculpture-at-lahore-park-goes-viral-for-all-the-wrong-reasons

More From This Category
NAB summons Punjab Minister Aslam Iqbal, ...
01:43 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
Son of former Chief Justice survives ...
12:58 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
Pakistan installs first high speed 4G mobile ...
11:12 AM | 21 Apr, 2021
PM Imran breaks ground of Jalozai housing scheme ...
10:34 AM | 21 Apr, 2021
Pakistan reports 5,499 new cases, 148 deaths amid ...
09:09 AM | 21 Apr, 2021
Ban on TLP will remain intact despite peace deal, ...
01:13 AM | 21 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Irrfan Khan’s son Babil wishes to work with Amitabh Bachchan
02:09 PM | 21 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr