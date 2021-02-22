Haleem Adil Sheikh's daughter accuses PPP officials of murder attempt on PTI leader

KARACHI – Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh’s daughter on Monday accused the PPP-led Sindh government of murder attempt on her father in jail.

Ayesha Haleem said that they had gone to hospital to wish their father on his birthday last night but got shocked after seeing his condition.

Sheikh, who was remanded in judicial custody by an anti-terrorism court on Feb 19, was arrested last week over charges of violence, firing, and others during the by-polls in the PS-88 constituency of Malir.

She added that the PPP and the provincial government will be responsible if anything bad happened to her father.

Daughter of @HaleemAdil shares how PPP orchestrated an attack on her father, which could have cost his life. All because he exposes PPP’s corruption. This is a new low for @MediaCellPPP and @BBhuttoZardari! Shame on them! #ReleaseHaleemAdilSheikh pic.twitter.com/zgsmBsKw7p — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 21, 2021

Ayesha added that her father event cannot walk after he was beaten up while in jail. The vice president of the PTI was shifted to Jinnah Hospital after alleged beating incident.

However, spokesman of Haleem Adil Sheikh, Muhammad Ali Baloch said the CCTV footage of jail authorities supported the claim of Haleem Adil.

سندھ حکومت کی فسطائیت،فوٹیج میں صاف نظرآرہاہےکہ @HaleemAdil کےجیل کادروازہ پار کرنےکےچندسیکنڈبعدہی سیکیورٹی حکام اس جانب دوڑرہےہیں جہاں انپرحملہ کیاگیایعنی لوگ پہلےسےتیارتھے۔سندھ کی جیلیںPPPکےگینگ وارکےمجرمان کی جنت ہیں جنہیں سندھ حکومت استعمال کرتی ہے#ReleaseHaleemAdilSheikh pic.twitter.com/KLfmTUHnNn — PTI Karachi Official (@PTI_KHI) February 22, 2021

He claimed the footage circulating on media did not show when Haleem Adil was attacked, adding that the record of the camera installed at that place was not released.

Haleem in a message from hospital said he is a soldier of Prime Minister Imran Khan and he would continue to expose corruption of PPP leaders.