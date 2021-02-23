Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 23 February 2021
08:20 AM | 23 Feb, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 23 February 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs111,200 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,400 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 87,450 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 101,930 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 111,200 PKR 1,625
Karachi PKR 111,200 PKR 1,625
Islamabad PKR 111,200 PKR 1,625
Peshawar PKR 111,200 PKR 1,625
Quetta PKR 111,200 PKR 1,625
Sialkot PKR 111,200 PKR 1,625
Attock PKR 111,200 PKR 1,625
Gujranwala PKR 111,200 PKR 1,625
Jehlum PKR 111,200 PKR 1,625
Multan PKR 111,200 PKR 1,625
Bahawalpur PKR 111,200 PKR 1,625
Gujrat PKR 111,200 PKR 1,625
Nawabshah PKR 111,200 PKR 1,625
Chakwal PKR 111,200 PKR 1,625
Hyderabad PKR 111,200 PKR 1,625
Nowshehra PKR 111,200 PKR 1,625
Sargodha PKR 111,200 PKR 1,625
Faisalabad PKR 111,200 PKR 1,625
Mirpur PKR 111,200 PKR 1,625

