USD to PKR Rate Today – Convert US dollars to Pakistani Rupee – 22 Dec 2025

By Staff Reporter
4:54 pm | Dec 22, 2025
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained 3.07 paisa against US dollar in interbank market to close at 280.22 per dollar, after Friday’s 280.25. The day saw intense trading with the rupee hitting a high (bid) of 280.40 and a low (ask) of 281.35.

In open market, exchange companies quoted the dollar at 280.50 for buying and 281.30 for selling, reflecting ongoing market volatility.

Detail Rate
Previous Close 280.25
Closing Rate 280.22
Intraday High (Bid) 280.40
Intraday Low (Ask) 281.35

Detail Rate
Buying  Rate 280.50
Selling Rate 281.30

Rupee faced turbulence as it slumped 49.65 paisa (0.15%) against the Euro to 328.70 and dropped sharply 99.57 paisa (0.27%) versus the British Pound to 375.82. Swiss franc also tightened its grip, with the rupee losing 40.46 paisa (0.11%) to close at 352.68.

Money market shows cautious optimism, as the six-month Karachi Interbank Bid and Offer rates ticked up by 1 basis point, settling at 10.44% and 10.69%, signaling subtle shifts in investor sentiment.

Currency Exchange rate from US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 22 December 2025

Staff Reporter

