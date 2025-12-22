USD to PKR Rate Today – Convert US dollars to Pakistani Rupee – 22 Dec 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained 3.07 paisa against US dollar in interbank market to close at 280.22 per dollar, after Friday’s 280.25. The day saw intense trading with the rupee hitting a high (bid) of 280.40 and a low (ask) of 281.35.
In open market, exchange companies quoted the dollar at 280.50 for buying and 281.30 for selling, reflecting ongoing market volatility.
USD to PKR
|Detail
|Rate
|Previous Close
|280.25
|Closing Rate
|280.22
|Intraday High (Bid)
|280.40
|Intraday Low (Ask)
|281.35
Open Market
|Detail
|Rate
|Buying Rate
|280.50
|Selling Rate
|281.30
Rupee faced turbulence as it slumped 49.65 paisa (0.15%) against the Euro to 328.70 and dropped sharply 99.57 paisa (0.27%) versus the British Pound to 375.82. Swiss franc also tightened its grip, with the rupee losing 40.46 paisa (0.11%) to close at 352.68.
Money market shows cautious optimism, as the six-month Karachi Interbank Bid and Offer rates ticked up by 1 basis point, settling at 10.44% and 10.69%, signaling subtle shifts in investor sentiment.
Currency Exchange rate from US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 22 December 2025