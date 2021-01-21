Another Gomal University professor dismissed over sexual harassment
Web Desk
09:59 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
Another Gomal University professor dismissed over sexual harassment
Share

DI Khan – Some people just don’t learn from other people’s mistakes. In a surprising development, an assistant professor of political science at the Gomal University has been fired after allegations of sexual harassment against him were proven.

The decision to sack Assistant Professor Muhammad Zubair was taken at the syndicate’s 106th meeting.

Last year, a professor of Islamiyat of the same university was fired and arrested when he was found guilty of sexual harassment. Four other employees of Gomal University were also fired separately in March last year.

Established in 1974, the Gomal University is the second oldest university of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and occupies one of the largest campuses in the province.

KPK CM takes notice of sexual harassment case at ... 09:11 AM | 13 Oct, 2020

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Mahmood Khan took notice of the sexual harassment case at Swat ...

More From This Category
Biden picks two Kashmiri-American women for top ...
10:13 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
Ex-judge to head Pakistan probe into Broadsheet ...
09:21 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
Pakistan Army chief hails tireless efforts of ISI ...
08:25 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
Pakistan launches issuance of Letters of ...
07:56 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
FM Qureshi represents Pakistan in 17th virtual ...
07:46 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad tests ...
07:34 PM | 21 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebs call out 'elite aunties' of Cannoli for demeaning their café manager over English ...
08:45 PM | 21 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr