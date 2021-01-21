Another Gomal University professor dismissed over sexual harassment

DI Khan – Some people just don’t learn from other people’s mistakes. In a surprising development, an assistant professor of political science at the Gomal University has been fired after allegations of sexual harassment against him were proven.

The decision to sack Assistant Professor Muhammad Zubair was taken at the syndicate’s 106th meeting.

Last year, a professor of Islamiyat of the same university was fired and arrested when he was found guilty of sexual harassment. Four other employees of Gomal University were also fired separately in March last year.

Established in 1974, the Gomal University is the second oldest university of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and occupies one of the largest campuses in the province.