KPK CM takes notice of sexual harassment case at Swat University

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Mahmood Khan took notice of the sexual harassment case at Swat University and directed the Higher Education Department to take action, said Special Assistant to Chief Minister in Higher education and Information, Kamran Bangash on Monday.

The department sent it's recommendations to the Governor (Chancellor).

The Higher Education departments give a proposal that either two-members committee of Vice Chancellor Gomal University, Professor Dr Iftikhar and Professor Bahadar Shah, Academic and Administrative Adviser, Haripur University to conduct inquiry into allegation and submit report in 15 days or directs Governor's Inspection team to conduct inquiry.

Earlier, female lecturers of the university had accused some senior officials of the university including the registrar, deputy registrar and provost of sexual harassment on regular basis by sending them text messages to accept their indecent demands.