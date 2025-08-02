Iranian President Pezeshkian honors Allama Iqbal with CM Maryam at Lahore Mausoleum

LAHORE – President of Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian paid homage at mausoleum of Allama Iqbal on his official visit to Lahore, accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

President Pezeshkian along with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and high-level delegation, received warm reception upon arrival at Hazuri Bagh. Key roads from Lahore Airport to the Iqbal Mausoleum were adorned with welcome banners in honor of the dignitaries.

At mausoleum, Punjab’s Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari, Provincial Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bhatti, and Grand Imam of Badshahi Mosque Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad greeted Iranian President. A ceremonial guard of honor was presented by a contingent of Punjab Rangers, who also escorted the delegation inside the mausoleum.

President Pezeshkian laid floral wreath and offered tribute to Poet of the East Allama Iqbal. A special prayer and recitation of Fatiha were led by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

Iranian leader also penned his thoughts in the guestbook, expressing admiration and reverence for Allama Iqbal’s legacy. The visit concluded with a group photo featuring President Pezeshkian, CM Maryam Nawaz, and members of the Iranian delegation.