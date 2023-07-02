What are the current petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has held petrol prices in Pakistan steady for the next two weeks, from July 1 to July 15, 2023.

The government has reportedly kept the prices of all petroleum products the same, with the exception of High-Speed Diesel (HSD), which has suffered a considerable price hike.

According to the announcement the price of petrol in Pakistan would stay at Rs. 262.00 per litre, while the prices of kerosene and light diesel oil (LDO) will also stay the same at Rs. 164.07 and Rs. 147.68 per litre, respectively.

In the meantime, the cost of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) has increased by Rs. 7.50 per litre, to a new cost of Rs. 260.50 per litre.

Most recent prices will take effect at midnight on July 1 for the first half of July 2023.

Ishaq Dar, the finance minister, stated during a brief news conference late at night that "the price of petrol has not changed." He did, however, clarify that the cost of high-speed diesel had increased by 7.50 rupees per litre.

PRODUCT OLD PRICE (PKR) NEW PRICE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR) Petrol 262.00 262.00 +0.00 High Speed Diesel (HSD) 253.00 260.50 -7.50 Kerosene Oil 164.07 164.07 +0.00 Light Diesel Oil (LDO) 147.68 147.68 +0.00

The Federal Government had kept the price of petrol in Pakistan at the time of the previous review, offering some solace to the people who had been suffering from historical inflation.