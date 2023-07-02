What are the current petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has held petrol prices in Pakistan steady for the next two weeks, from July 1 to July 15, 2023.
The government has reportedly kept the prices of all petroleum products the same, with the exception of High-Speed Diesel (HSD), which has suffered a considerable price hike.
According to the announcement the price of petrol in Pakistan would stay at Rs. 262.00 per litre, while the prices of kerosene and light diesel oil (LDO) will also stay the same at Rs. 164.07 and Rs. 147.68 per litre, respectively.
In the meantime, the cost of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) has increased by Rs. 7.50 per litre, to a new cost of Rs. 260.50 per litre.
Most recent prices will take effect at midnight on July 1 for the first half of July 2023.
Ishaq Dar, the finance minister, stated during a brief news conference late at night that "the price of petrol has not changed." He did, however, clarify that the cost of high-speed diesel had increased by 7.50 rupees per litre.
|PRODUCT
|OLD PRICE (PKR)
|NEW PRICE (PKR)
|CHANGE (PKR)
|Petrol
|262.00
|262.00
|+0.00
|High Speed Diesel (HSD)
|253.00
|260.50
|-7.50
|Kerosene Oil
|164.07
|164.07
|+0.00
|Light Diesel Oil (LDO)
|147.68
|147.68
|+0.00
The Federal Government had kept the price of petrol in Pakistan at the time of the previous review, offering some solace to the people who had been suffering from historical inflation.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 02, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|313
|316
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.99
|769.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222
|224
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.01
|40.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.98
|42.38
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.58
|36.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.55
|948.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.93
|177.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.17
|752.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.5
|219.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.94
|27.24
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.87
|323.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,100 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,270.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
