Banks to stay closed across Pakistan on Monday

KARACHI - Banks will be closed on Monday, July 3, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The central bank said in a notification that "The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed for public dealing on July 3 (Monday), which shall be observed as Bank Holiday."

"Therefore, on the aforementioned date, all banks, DFIs, and MFBs shall remain closed for public dealing," it continued.

Employees from all banks, DFIs, and MFBs will report to work as normal, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).