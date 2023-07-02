Urwa Hocane turns 32 with a bang!

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani entertainment industry's top notch actress, Urwa Hocane, who is celebrating her birthday right after Eidul Adha shenanigans.

The Udaari famed actress turned 32 on Sunday, and celebrated her special day surrounded by her closest people.

Considered among the finest actors of Lollywood, Hocane has established herself both as a fashion icon and a talented artist.

Sharing a boomerang with her 6 million followers on Instagram, the Mushq star looked radiating in her classic attire with a cake having her initial and flowers in the view.

"Giggling into the next year," Hocane shared excitedly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URWA TUL WUSQUA HOCANE (@urwatistic)

Social media users including Hocane's sister, Mawra Hocane, and actress Yashma Gill and Saba Qamar also sent sweet birthday wishes.

Mawra took to Instagram stating, "happiest birthday to my sweety bean" adding, "saying ‘love you’ just isn’t enough… here’s looking at the best year of your life InshaAllah, hand in hand, together forever & ever."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAWRA ???? (@mawrellous)

On the work front, Hocane recently produced Tich Button, and will next be seen in Jhol. She is currently seen in Meri Shehzadi.