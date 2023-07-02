'Islamophobic act': Swedish govt strongly opposes desecration of the Holy Quran

STOCKHOLM - The Swedish government has strongly denounced the "Islamophobic act committed by individuals in the country" in response to the public desecration of a copy of the Holy Quran on the occasion of Eidul Adha.

The Swedish foreign affairs ministry issued a statement that said, "This act in no way reflects the opinions of the Swedish government."

https://twitter.com/SwedeninPK/status/1675050288854728704

API Response: Twitter / ? Nothing to see here Looks like this page doesn’t exist. Here’s a picture of a poodle sitting in a chair for your trouble. Looking for this?

Earlier, the European Union also condemned the incident of burning the Holy Quran and said that this action does not reflect the opinion of the European Union. Racism, hatred and intolerance have no place in Europe.

Two men burnt a Quran outside the main mosque in Stockholm on Wednesday following approval from a Swedish court.

According to Swedish public broadcaster SVT, the guy who had requested authorization for the action, a 37-year-old Iraqi immigrant who wants the book banned, tore out pages from the Quran, rubbed them on his shoe, and put part of them on fire.

Around 200 individuals, including counter-protesters, arrived to observe. One person who attempted to throw a rock was apprehended.