Feroze Khan surprises fan fighting cancer

Noor Fatima 06:12 PM | 2 Jul, 2023
Source: Feroze Khan (Instagram)

Not all heroes wear capes! In a wholemsome moment filled with compassion and love, Lollywood actor Feroze Khan made headlines for his lovable gesture that show his humility despite all the stature and stardom.

Taking to Instagram, the Khaani famed actor shared a video clip in which he surprised one of his millions of fans. This might not be something new but the admirer of Khan was a cancer survivor who wished to see the star in person.

The Gul-e-Rana actor surprised his fan in the hospital and earned himself respect among people.

The Habs star shared, "I got an unknown call and was told one of my fans is a cancer survivor and the doctor promised him “FK” on his cooperation during therapy so there was FK, right in his face."

Social media users lauded the actor for his love towards his diehard fans.

But that's not the only thing notable about the actor! Khan had a brief interaction with his fans in the comment section. 

When one Instagram user asked him, "What advice would you like to give to the lions who follow your every move???" Khan responded, "I won’t ever advice them loud ; they should pick my moves. They all know what to do."

The actor also had an important message saying, "Ap sab k itne Pyar ka Bohot shukriya. Bus sab ko pata hona chahea insan k do roop hotay hain. Achay k liyeh Acha or buray k liyeh Bohot Acha :) samjh to gaye hongay. To meri tareefain nahi kero jao jakay as pass dekho logo ko thamo unko Pyar kero galay Lagao. Sab darpook hain yahan zaroorat k wakt galay laganay ki takat nahi. Laraiye buzdil log kartay hain."

"[Thank you for all the love, I want everyone to know there's two sides of a coin just like a man does; he is good towards good people and way better towards bad company. Don't flatter me with all the compliments rather go around and spread love. There are cowards all around who cannot spread positivity during crucial times. Only weak people instigate conflicts]"

In another instance, a fan stated" The way he gave him surprise thats actually made me so emotional" to which the actor replied, "I love surprising, my friends and enemies."

On the acting front, Khan's notable works include Tich Button, Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hai, Gul-e-Rana, Woh Aik Pal, Khaani, Romeo Weds Heer, Dil Kiya Karay, Ishqiya, Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3, Aye Musht-E-Khaak, and Habs.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

