Feroze Khan surprises fans with new look

Feroze Khan, a popular Pakistani actor who gained fame for his role in the drama serial Khaani, is currently facing a challenging phase in both his personal and professional life.

Despite delivering notable performances in hit TV shows like Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 and Aye Musht e Khaak, the actor's reputation took a severe hit when allegations of physical and emotional abuse surfaced against his former wife, Syeda Aliza Sultan. The scandal has not only affected his personal life but also dealt a significant blow to his professional career.

Khan was all set to star in the mega-production Sanwal Yaar Piya, but the project was put on hold due to the controversy surrounding him. The actor is currently facing a legal battle with his ex-wife over the custody of their children. Furthermore, he has also filed a defamation lawsuit against some members of the entertainment industry who had condemned the alleged physical violence in his relationship.

He has been keeping a low profile on social media lately. However, his latest Instagram activity has managed to grab the attention of many fans.

Khan recently shared a story on his Instagram where he was seen enjoying a casual dinner at a restaurant. The story also revealed that the actor had undergone a new haircut and was sporting a clean-shaven look, which surprised all his followers.

Khan was recently seen in Ishqiya, Habs, and Tich Button.