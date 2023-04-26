Inclusivity and diversity: Barbie introduces Down Syndrome doll

When it comes to inclusivity and equal representation, Mattel's Barbie takes the prize!

With the label's latest Down syndrome dolls for children to feel included, Mattel's goal was to "enable all children to see themselves in Barbie." The company partnered with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) in the United States to introduce the product to the market.

According to Mattel, the Company ''consulted the NDSS and medical professionals to inform the design process, introducing a new face and body sculpt to be more illustrative of women with Down’s syndrome, including a shorter frame and a longer torso.''

Mattel's Down Syndrome Barbie, with guidelines by the NDSS, has a pink pendant necklace with three upward chevrons representing three copies of the 21st chromosome, the genetic material causing characteristics associated with the syndrome. Down Syndrome Barbie has a puff-sleeved dress pattern with butterflies and yellow and blue colors that symbolize Down syndrome awareness.

For the latest Mattel campaign, the brand collaborated with Ellie Goldstein, a British model with Down’s syndrome who was "thrilled" to see the new doll representing people of such condition. "Diversity is important to me as people need to see more people like me out there in the world and not be hidden away," Goldstein remarked.

The heartwarming plan was positively received by charities, with Carol Boys, chief executive of the UK Down’s Syndrome Association, noting, "Children in our community will be able to play with a doll that represents them," according to media outlets.

"This means so much for our community," says Kandi Pickard, President and CEO of @NDSSorg. "We should never underestimate the power of representation. It is a huge step forward for inclusion."

Mattel described this collection as its "most diverse and inclusive doll line, offering a variety of skin tones, eye colours, hair colours and textures, body types, disabilities and fashions, to inspire even more stories."

The Barbie doll is part of the Barbie Fashionistas line, launched in 2022.