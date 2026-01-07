Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Dambulla set for T20I Thunder as Rain Looms

DAMBULLA – The cricketing calendar kicks off with bang as Men in Green take on Sri Lanka in first of three T20Is at iconic Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium (RDICS) this Wednesday. But the excitement comes with twist—persistent rain forced Shaheens to cancel their training session on Tuesday, sparking fears that weather might play spoilsport during the matches.

The stadium, shrouded and dramatic, became the stage for the captains’ trophy unveiling as Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha and Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka posed proudly atop the roof.

Fans can expect mildly cool conditions around 22°C with RealFeel of 21°C. Humidity sits at 73%, giving the air a heavy touch, and overcast skies create dim, moody lighting. Northeasterly winds gusting up to 32 km/h could add extra spice to the contest. Visibility remains clear at 11 km, with no fog or mist to dampen action—but air quality is poor, so caution is advised for spectators with respiratory concerns.

The series continues on January 9 and 11, all at RDICS, as both sides gear up for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka (Feb 7–Mar 8).

Pakistan arrives with momentum, having clinched a thrilling home T20I tri-series against Zimbabwe and the 2014 champions, while Sri Lanka looks to rediscover form. Historically, Pakistan dominates the head-to-head battle with 16 wins in 27 T20Is, leaving Sri Lanka chasing 11 victories.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Squads

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Usman Tariq.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Traveen Mathew, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga.

This series promises high-octane T20 drama, battling rain, clouds, and high stakes, all leading up to the ultimate showdown at the T20 World Cup.