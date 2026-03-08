New Zealand pacer Brett Randell creates history with 5 wickets in 5 balls

Young New Zealand fast bowler Brett Randell created history in first-class cricket by becoming the first bowler to take five wickets in five consecutive deliveries. He also achieved another milestone by dismissing six batters in just eight balls.

The Central Districts pacer accomplished the feat during the Plunket Shield match against Northern Districts in Napier. Randell began the remarkable spell by having opener Henry Cooper caught off the last ball of his second over.

On the first delivery of his next over, batter Raval was stumped. Randell then completed a hat-trick by having Carter caught behind on the following ball. He continued his stunning run by dismissing Robert O’Donnell on the fourth delivery and Christian Clarke on the next ball.

However, Ben Pomare denied Randell a double hat-trick by preventing him from taking a sixth wicket in six balls. Still, Randell became the first bowler in first-class cricket to claim six wickets in eight deliveries.

He finished with outstanding figures of seven wickets for 25 runs in 11 overs.

Earlier, Ireland’s Curtis Campher had taken five wickets in five balls in a T20 International in Dublin, while Zimbabwe women’s all-rounder Kelis Ndhlovu achieved the same feat in a domestic women’s T20 tournament.