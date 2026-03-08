Walee secures Global Broadcast Rights for HBL PSL 2026–2029 in Landmark Media Deal

LAHORE – Walee Technologies secured consolidated global and domestic media rights for Pakistan Super League for the 2026–2029 cycle. The agreement grants Walee exclusive television broadcasting and digital live-streaming rights within Pakistan, while also giving the company international media distribution rights across the world, excluding India.

The deal is said to be one of the most significant media rights partnerships in the league’s history and positions Walee as the central platform responsible for delivering PSL action to millions of cricket fans globally over the next four years.

“This milestone shows commitment to connecting fans with the excitement of the game through cutting-edge technology,” said Muhammad Ahsan Tahir, CEO of Walee Technologies. “Our vision is to bring the energy of the stadium directly to screens worldwide and deliver a truly ‘Made in Pakistan’ viewing experience that resonates with cricket lovers everywhere.”

The upcoming cycle of the Pakistan Super League signals a major transformation for the tournament. The league will expand to eight teams, increasing the scale of competition and boosting the season to 44 matches each year.

With Walee leading the broadcast and distribution strategy, fans can expect seamless high-definition coverage, unified broadcasting, and enhanced digital streaming experiences across multiple platforms.

The new era officially begins with PSL 11, set to start on March 26, 2026, a season expected to showcase the most technologically advanced production and fan engagement features ever seen in the league.

By securing both domestic and most international rights, Walee Technologies will play a pivotal role in expanding the PSL’s global footprint, bringing the tournament closer to cricket audiences across continents while reinforcing Pakistan’s growing influence in sports media and technology.