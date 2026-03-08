New Zealand win toss, opt to field first against India in T20 World Cup final

AHMEDABAD – New Zealand won the toss and chose to field first against India in the T20 final, setting the stage for a battle to crown the new champions of the format.

The title clash is being played in Ahmedabad, where New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner asked Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav to take the crease first.

India entered the final after suffering only one loss in the tournament, against South Africa. New Zealand, meanwhile, were beaten by South Africa in the group stage and by England in the Super 8 phase.

The Black Caps booked their spot in the final with a dominant nine-wicket victory over South Africa in the semi-final, while India advanced after narrowly defeating England by seven runs.

Squads:

India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (Wicketkeeper), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (Captain), Jimmy Neesham, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson