Us Embassy Suspends All Visa Appointments In Pakistan For This Week Amid Security Concerns

ISLAMABAD – US Embassy in Islamabad cancelled all visa appointments scheduled between March 9 and March 13, citing the current situation in the region.

In a statement, American embassy said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure due to the evolving security environment. Authorities confirmed that both immigrant and non-immigrant visa appointments during this period have been suspended.

The embassy administration clarified that applicants who had appointments during these dates will receive new appointment schedules via email. Officials assured that the rescheduling process will be communicated directly to the affected applicants.

Despite the suspension of visa appointments, the embassy stated that regular and emergency consular services for U.S. citizens will continue as usual. However, consular services at the U.S. Consulates in Karachi and Lahore have been temporarily suspended until further notice, adding to the growing concerns among visa applicants and travelers.

It comes amid heightened tensions following the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, which triggered widespread protests across several Pakistani cities. Demonstrations, rallies, and sit-ins were reported in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Kohat, and Nawabshah.

Earlier, visa services and appointments at the U.S. Consulate in Karachi had already been cancelled for a day after an incident occurred at the facility. Subsequently, due to the security situation, the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad extended the suspension and cancelled all visa appointments until Friday, March 6.