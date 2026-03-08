LPG price jumps to Rs330 per Kg in Pakistan amid Iran War Supply Crisis

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city Karachi is witnessing surge in fuel costs as LPG prices sharply increased in wake of supply disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

The price of LPG in city jumped by Rs30 per kg, pushing the retail price to Rs330 per kg, higher than official government price of Rs226 per kg, showing growing gap between regulated and market rates.

The sudden hike comes at a time when the region is already struggling with rising inflation triggered by recent increases in petroleum product prices. Experts say the rising cost of fuel is beginning to ripple through the entire economy.

Across Pakistan, people are bearing brunt of Middle East crisis. The increase in petrol prices has pushed transport fares higher, while the cost of daily essentials, vegetables, fruits, and food items has also started climbing.

Shopkeepers say the situation is becoming difficult for both businesses and consumers. According to traders, when petrol prices rise, transportation and delivery costs increase, forcing retailers to raise the prices of goods in order to cover their expenses.

Residents say the chain reaction has made everyday life more expensive. Many complain that transport fares increased almost immediately after petrol prices went up, while basic household items have also become costlier.

Amid growing frustration, citizens are urging the government to take immediate action. They are calling for a reduction in petroleum product prices and stronger measures to control the rising inflation that continues to burden households across the country.