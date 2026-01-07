Chinese firm Hoymiles partners with Harisun Energy, Superstar to introduce energy storage solutions

LAHORE – Chinese inverter manufacturer Hoymiles has partnered with Harisun Energy and Superstar to introduce high-tech, long-duration energy storage solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial solar users in Pakistan.

The partnership was formally launched at an event held in Lahore, where a range of energy storage solutions developed by Hoymiles and branded under Harisun Energy and Superstar was unveiled.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp rise in solar adoption over recent years as consumers seek alternatives to frequent power outages and rising electricity costs. According to industry reports, net-metering capacity in the country has reached around 6,000 megawatts, while off-grid solar capacity has grown to nearly 12,000MW by the end of 2025.

Speaking at the launch, Harisun Energy Chief Executive Officer Haris Jamsheed said Pakistan’s expanding solar sector faced a significant challenge in terms of long-duration backup and energy storage. He said the entry of a global energy solutions provider would help address this gap.

“Our partnership with the Chinese company will offer innovative storage solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial solar systems, ensuring uninterrupted power supply during nighttime hours,” he said.

Solarisation has accelerated across the country, particularly in remote areas facing prolonged load-shedding and among households and industrial units struggling with high electricity tariffs.

Superstar Chairman Saleem Umar said the company aimed to support an energy transition in Pakistan through affordable and reliable storage solutions. He said improved access to low-cost backup electricity could enhance productivity in the industrial and commercial sectors.

“Affordable electricity will help reduce operational costs and allow exporters to compete more effectively in international markets,” he said.

Under the partnership, Superstar Solar Energy and Harisun Energy will introduce Hoymiles’ range of solar inverters, energy storage systems, and smart energy management solutions in Pakistan. The products are designed to provide efficient, reliable, and sustainable energy, enabling businesses and households to maximise the use of solar power as a clean energy source.