'Desi Barbie' celebrates diversity and multicultural beauty

Shattering stereotypical beauty standards, Desi Barbie Doll has been finally introduced in the market, leaving the admirers thrilled and beyond ecstatic over its diversity.

In collaboration with the CEO of Live Tinted Deepica Mutyala, the new Barbie doll is trying to promote and celebrate inclusivity, which goes beyond the constricted image of the OG Barbie.

Taking to Instagram, Deepica posted the stunning portraits and wrote, "Meet 2022’s Barbie. Her skin is TINTED, her eyes big, and brows bold. She wears her jhumkas & bangles proud with her power suit. She is ready to take on the world. Her identity is hers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepica Mutyala (@deepica)

"She breaks cultural barriers; aims high with intention. Leads with empathy & kindness. A fearless go-getter with a deep desire to make an impact in the world. She’s a CEO. THIS is the new Barbie."

The South Asian beauty entrepreneur and businesswoman called it a "dream collab", saying it was just in time for Women’s History Month which is March in the US.

"Although this doll isn’t for sale (yet), I’m grateful this visual representation exists. This is the next step towards our mission of creating a more inclusive world for the next generation," she concluded

Barbie Style was introduced in 2014 to celebrate Barbie as a global icon in the digital age. The channel shows the breadth of the diversity offered in the Barbie product line.