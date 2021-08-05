Barbie debuts dolls in honour of real-life pandemic heroes
Web Desk
02:50 PM | 5 Aug, 2021
Barbie debuts dolls in honour of real-life pandemic heroes
Share

Barbie makers have honoured real-life pandemic heroes like Prof Dame Sarah Gilbert who designed the Oxford coronavirus vaccine by modelling Barbies dolls after them.

The 59-year-old professor at Oxford University and co-developer of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is one of six women in the COVID-19 fight who have their Barbies.

Toy maker Mattel Inc is recognizing women working in science, technology, engineering and maths with a line of Barbie "role model" dolls.

Sarah's Barbie shares her long auburn hair and black glasses and is dressed in a blue pantsuit and white blouse.

"It's a very strange concept having a Barbie doll created in my likeness," Gilbert said in an interview for Mattel. "I hope it will be part of making it more normal for girls to think about careers in science."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Barbie (@barbie)

Moreover, the other dolls include Chika Stacy Oriuwa, a Canadian psychiatry resident at the University of Toronto who battled systemic racism in healthcare and Brazilian researcher Jaqueline Goes de Jesus, who led the sequencing of the genome of a COVID-19 variant in Brazil, the company said.

Lastly, a doll honours an Australian doctor Kirby White,  who pioneered a surgical gown that can be reused by frontline workers.

Bollywood's Baby Doll turns Barbie Girl 12:03 PM | 8 Nov, 2017

MUMBAI - A new song Barbie Girl from upcoming Bollywood film Tera Intezaar was released yesterday (Tuesday). The film ...

More From This Category
Maya Ali’s new dance video takes internet by ...
02:32 PM | 5 Aug, 2021
Ayeza Khan steals hearts in her latest viral ...
01:45 PM | 5 Aug, 2021
Nida Yasir faces backlash over fashion choices
12:06 PM | 5 Aug, 2021
Nescafe Basement’s Xulfi accused of sexual ...
11:02 AM | 5 Aug, 2021
Komal Rizvi celebrates 40th birthday with family
09:56 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
Wife accuses Yo Yo Honey Singh of domestic ...
05:34 PM | 4 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Barbie debuts dolls in honour of real-life pandemic heroes
02:50 PM | 5 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr