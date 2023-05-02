Reema and Rambo's son lip syncing video goes viral

Reema Khan, one of the most iconic actresses in the Pakistani film industry, has always managed to stay in the limelight. However recently, a video surfaced on social media in which Rambo's son Ahsan can be seen lip-syncing to a popular Bollywood song with her.

Reema recently shared a video on social media featuring herself and Ahsan having a good time doing a playful lip sync to the timeless song "Kya Bolti Tu" by Amir Khan and Rani Mukherjee.

Ahsan appeared in a casual outfit of a white t-shirt and shorts, while Khan dons an Eastern black kameez and a white dupatta. The video has gained widespread attention online.

"Talented @ahsanafzalkh, the beautiful combo of @sahiba_rambo and @janrambo.official, the absolute duo ????Loads of good wishes for @ahsanafzalkh ????" captioned the icon.

Fans were quick to shower the duo with compliments. Ahsan also commented "❤️❤️ it was so much fun! Thankyou ????"

Ahsan has been making waves on social media with his good looks and charming personality, and this video is just another example of that. Fans have been quick to praise his talent and his good looks, with many saying that he has inherited his mother's acting skills and his father's athleticism.

On the work front, Ahsan made his drama serial debut in Heer da Hero.