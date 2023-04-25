Sheikh Rashid responds cleverly to question about marrying Reema Khan

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed says a rich American woman proposed him at a friend's wedding.
He also responded when asked if he would like to marry the well-known Pakistani film actress Reema Khan.
In an interview with a TV channel, Sheikh Rashid said he got along well with all showbiz celebrities when he was the federal information minister.
When asked if he wanted to marry Reema or if the actress wanted to marry him, Sheikh Rashid said, "Reema's marriage is going well, so let her enjoy it. I don't look back in the past."
The former interior minister said that a friend in the MQM organised his wedding ceremony in the United States and a woman there told him, "I am the wealthiest lady here and I want to marry you."
"Late Pervez Musharraf was also present there," Sheikh Rasheed added.
عورت سیلیکٹ ہی کامیاب آدمی کو کرتی ہے، جھوٹ ہے کامیاب آدمی کے یپچھے عورت کا ہاتھ ہوتا ہے، شیخ رشید@ShkhRasheed @nasirhashmiatv pic.twitter.com/8znKmoDbZd— Public News (@PublicNews_Com) April 23, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 25, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.04
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,500 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,470.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
