Sheikh Rashid responds cleverly to question about marrying Reema Khan

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed says a rich American woman proposed him at a friend's wedding.

He also responded when asked if he would like to marry the well-known Pakistani film actress Reema Khan.

In an interview with a TV channel, Sheikh Rashid said he got along well with all showbiz celebrities when he was the federal information minister.

When asked if he wanted to marry Reema or if the actress wanted to marry him, Sheikh Rashid said, "Reema's marriage is going well, so let her enjoy it. I don't look back in the past."

The former interior minister said that a friend in the MQM organised his wedding ceremony in the United States and a woman there told him, "I am the wealthiest lady here and I want to marry you."

"Late Pervez Musharraf was also present there," Sheikh Rasheed added.