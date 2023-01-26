PM Shehbaz pins hopes on Punjab caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi for fair, transparent elections

ISLAMABAD – Punjab interim Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, days after taking oath as a provincial executive of the country’s most populous region.

During the meeting at the PM office, the premier expressed his best for Naqvi on his appointment to the office of the caretaker Chief Minister.

PM also expressed hope that newly Naqvi would play an active role in ensuring fair and transparent elections. Sharif said he is confident that Naqvi will fulfill his duties in accordance with the Constitution.

Earlier, Sharif family members including prime minister’s son Suleman Shehbaz congratulated Mohsin Naqvi on his appointment as caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

Widely known as a media mogul and relative of former Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi, Naqvi was one of the two names suggested by Punjab’s opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz.

Earlier this month, Pakistan's top electoral watchdog picked Naqvi as the caretaker chief minister for Punjab after political parties failed to pick a member with consensus.